Saturday Jan 07 2023
Real Housewives star Jen Shah could get out of prison in 2028
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months or six and a half years in jail for wire fraud.

According to BBC, the 49-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme targeting elderly and vulnerable people.

However, if all goes well, the TV actor could be free from prison by the fall of 2028.

As per NBC News, federal inmates can get 54 days of good time credit a year, which may give the reality star to spend about 5 1/2 years of actual time served.

The University of Utah graduate was ordered to report to a still-to-be-determined federal facility on Feb. 17, making her release likely as early as the autumn of 2028.

Shah has apologised for her involvement in the fraud, saying she would "work for the rest of my life to make it right".

Recently, Shah opted out of the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion saying that "out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."

