Saturday Jan 07 2023
Billy Bush makes vulgar joke about Kendall Jenner in leaked audio

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Billy Bush was caught making a sexual joke about reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner on the sets of Extra in leaked audio.

The radio and television host was standing in front of a wall of celebrities dressed in Halloween costumes with Jenner’s image in the middle when he cracked the joke as per Daily Beast.

Jenner was dressed as one of the characters from the Toy Story franchise, Jesse, in the image on the wall, to which Bush said, "Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies."

On this, the people in the room erupted in laughter as per the outlet, which also obtained the audio.

Standing by Bush, a spokesperson from Telepictures, which produces Extra, issued a statement to Variety about the leaked audio. 

“As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter," they said

“In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television,” the statement added.

This comes almost six years after Bush's conversation with Donald Trump from 2005 leaked during the 2016 presidential election.

He was fired from the Today show after the videotape was surfaced in which Trump bragged about groping women without their consent while Bush laughed at the remarks.

