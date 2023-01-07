Meghan Markle ‘wanted’ Prince Harry’s Taliban revelations: ‘To prove he was macho man’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry was asked by Meghan Markle to ‘tell the truth’ about his kill count in order to prove to the world that Harry is ‘still a macho man’.



TV host Andrew Neil from Channel 4 brought this claim to light in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “Publishers are more interested in putting out content that will generate headlines and sell books regardless of the fallout, to justify the massive advance they shelled out for Spare.”

“Meghan, of course, is the one person Harry does listen to. I doubt he does or says anything without her approval. But in this matter she would have been wholly useless, ignorant of British military tradition, or of the consequences that could follow from flouting it.”

“Maybe she was happy to have him talk of killing people on the grounds that it would counter the widespread impression that he's under her thumb by reminding people that he was once quite the macho man. If so, it was a massive miscalculation”.