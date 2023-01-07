Prince William ‘devastated’ by Prince Harry ‘distorting reality’

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly become ‘utterly shocked’ by the “utter distortion of reality” Prince Harry is talking about.



An inside source close to Express UK brought this shocking revelation to light.

The insider started it all off by offering insight into Prince William’s reaction to Spare.

They believe the heir to the British throne currently stands devastated after witnessing the “utter distortion of reality” by Prince Harry.

The unnamed former staff member of the Royal Family was even quoted telling the outlet, “I believe he will never be forgiven.”

“After everything he has said about privacy and intrusion, this is hard to comprehend. His words are so vicious and targeted.”

“I don't doubt he still loves his father and his brother but it is impossible to see how he won't come to bitterly regret his decision to do this.”

“He knows he will be labelled a traitor, by crossing a red line so many times, his father, his brother, the Princess [of Wales] and Camilla, it is utterly devastating.”