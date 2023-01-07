 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles overwhelmed by ‘outrageous’ Prince Harry accusations

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

File Footage

King Charles’ has reportedly become ‘overwhelmed’ by Prince Harry’s accusations in the memoir Spare and is considering ‘going nuclear’ on the couple.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this accusation during the course of his interviews with Express UK.

He began by saying, “The Royal Family do not intend to respond to the allegations in Harry’s memoir. However, their hand may be forced, it’s too early to tell.”

“The sheer outrageousness of the claims and the malign nature of the memoir will harm the Royal Family though a great many may wonder how rational Harry is.”

“King Charles will hope the strategy of silence is sustainable. The Coronation is in May and will be magnificent and royal tours will undoubtedly be announced too.”

Mr Fitzwilliams also went on to say, “Harry and Meghan are royals who have gone rogue. There is no way the Palace can go point by point through the allegations.”

“Removing their dukedom, if that option is considered, is a matter for Parliament. Reviving the accusations of bullying against Meghan which she has strongly denied would be a nuclear option.”

More From Entertainment:

RAYE expresses gratitude as she bags her first ever Number 1 with single Escapism

RAYE expresses gratitude as she bags her first ever Number 1 with single Escapism
Helen Skelton's ex-husband leaves fans in SHOCK with his reaction after severe backlash

Helen Skelton's ex-husband leaves fans in SHOCK with his reaction after severe backlash
Oprah Winfrey enjoys ANOTHER hiking adventure with pal Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey enjoys ANOTHER hiking adventure with pal Gayle King
Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?

Jeff Brazier wants to get rid of his ex wife ‘touchy’ memories?
Kate Hudson looks like a Barbie in pink frock at Variety's Creative Impact Awards

Kate Hudson looks like a Barbie in pink frock at Variety's Creative Impact Awards
Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes

Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump as she strikes pose with her new Mercedes
‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers

‘Three Amigos’ friendship key to success, say Mexican filmmakers
Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors

Taylor Swift receives praise from SZA as she shuts down feud rumors
Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her

Jen Shah's lawyer reveals what advice he has for her
Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream

Josh Radnor explains why he cannot eat ice-cream
James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations

James Norton recalls working with Harvey Weinstein prior to #MeToo allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slam Bethenny Frankel over 'Spare' criticism