 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Todd Chrisley revealed on the Chrisley Confessions podcast that he will do one last interview with his son Chris Chrisley before he begins his prison sentence on January 17, as reported by Fox News.

Todd added that his son Chrisley, 26, will interview him and it will be a 'no holds bar' interview as nothing will be off limits on it. The interview will be released next week and Todd says that he is looking forward to it as Chris can ask him anything about it.

Todd said to Chris on the podcast, "You are going to be doing this interview with me next week. Nothing is off-limits. It’s a no holds bar interview."

He further added, "I am looking forward to that interview, not because it’s going to be a softball interview. You have said, ‘Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?’ And I said, ‘You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.’"

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years while Julie has been sentenced to 7 years. They both are convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

