Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Maisie Smith grabs attention in stylish red heels: Pics

Maisie Smith stunned onlookers with her stylish look in red hot heels while enjoying an evening out on Broadway in New York City with her boyfriend Max George.

They jetted off to New York City to celebrate the New Year on another holiday together.

The former EastEnders star, 21, looked effortlessly chic as she slipped into a red strapless mini dress along with a pair of black lace stockings.

Maisie added a touch of glamour with a pair of red heels, the soap actress wrapped up with a white faux fur coat.

Meanwhile, Max, 34, looked handsome in a white turtle neck top which he paired with beige trousers and a black coat.

Alongside the snaps, Maisie wrote: 'Life with you' with Max commenting: 'You couldn't be more perfect.'

