Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly turned down the rumours of family feud with a nod to his brother Romeo.

Fans were once again speculating about the tension among Beckhams when Victoria Beckham confessed to missing her firstborn during Christmas celebration but he never replied to the sweet message.

However, the chef seemingly shut down the hearsay with a recent subtle move when he showered his support for his younger brother Romeo for joining Brentford Football Club.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo, 20, dropped three photos to let his fans know about his new signing.

He captioned the photo: “An exciting start to the year (plane emoji) Looking forward to the challenge” and tagged the location Brentford Football Club.

As soon as the post started garnering fans’ congratulatory messages, Brooklyn’s comment stole the spotlight.

He wrote: “Well done lil bro xx”.



