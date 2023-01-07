 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours
Brooklyn Beckham showers support over his brother Romeo amid feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly turned down the rumours of family feud with a nod to his brother Romeo.

Fans were once again speculating about the tension among Beckhams when Victoria Beckham confessed to missing her firstborn during Christmas celebration but he never replied to the sweet message.

However, the chef seemingly shut down the hearsay with a recent subtle move when he showered his support for his younger brother Romeo for joining Brentford Football Club.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo, 20, dropped three photos to let his fans know about his new signing.

He captioned the photo: “An exciting start to the year (plane emoji) Looking forward to the challenge” and tagged the location Brentford Football Club.

As soon as the post started garnering fans’ congratulatory messages, Brooklyn’s comment stole the spotlight.

He wrote: “Well done lil bro xx”.


More From Entertainment:

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show

James Gunn reveals he is working on an unannounced DC TV show
Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella

Shania Twain talks about performing with Harry Styles at Coachella
Young Thug set to go on trial next week

Young Thug set to go on trial next week
Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck becomes self-conscious after marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles, Prince William's intentions about Harry, Meghan revealed
‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale

‘Stranger Things’ cast gets incredible pay raise ahead of series’ finale
Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

Shakira 'devastated' over Gerard Pique’s resurfaced video with Clara Chia

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him

King Charles feared ‘resplendent’ Meghan Markle would outshine him
Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins

Todd Chrisley says he will do one interview with Chase before his prison sentence begins
Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance

Gigi Hadid stuns in first appearance since Leonardo DiCaprio sparks new romance
Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family

Prince Harry has ‘revenge issues’ with Royal Family