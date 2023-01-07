 
Kate Hudson looks like a Barbie in pink frock at Variety's Creative Impact Awards

Kate Hudson looked like a Barbie brought to life when she was spotted in Palm Springs on Friday.

Kate including Eva Longoria and Angela Bassett brought A-list style to Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch.

The leading ladies caught attention with their eye-catching outfits while arriving at the star-studded soiree, where Angela, 64, was honoured with the Creative Impact in Acting Award.

While Kate, who recently discussed co-parenting with her exes, and Angela looked breathtakingly gorgeous in bright looks, Eva, 47, opted for a more understated yet equally fashionable ensemble.

Kate, 43, looked sensational in a stunning plunging dress with a belted waist and chic scarf looped delicately around her neck.

She worked edgy black pointed footwear, a French tip manicure, and a chic hairstyle.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Her brunette tresses were scraped stylishly into an updo with a few loose bangs elegantly framing her complexion.

She had on a glamorous palette of makeup that includes a touch of blush and lip gloss which enhanced her natural radiance.

She struck a pose with Eva, and together the women commanded attention.

