Royal family's silence over Prince Harry’s damaging claims sets tongues wagging

Multiple media outlets have secured copies of Prince Harry’s upcoming autobiography, “Spare,” as it hit shelves in Spain before its official release date.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir, has made some jaw-dropping claims, including a scuffle with his brother, Prince William, in 2019 that left him with "visible injury". Harry also adds that William retreated but later returned “looking regretful, and apologised.”

Prince Harry's also reveals that his father King Charles pleaded with his sons not to “make my final years a misery” when they reunited for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

Other important details the Duke shares in the book includes: William and Harry had concerns about their father marrying Camilla, now Queen Consort.

-- Final moments with his grandmother.

-- Killing of Taliban in Afghanistan.

-- Using various drugs as a teenager

-- Losing his virginity a “humiliating experience.”

-- Meghan's remarks about Kate that she's having “baby brain.”

Not since the release of “Harry Potter” has there been a book publication so hotly anticipated. At the height of Potter-mania, huge lengths were taken to ensure a spoiler-free experience for J.K. Rowling’s young readers.



Some media outlets have reportedly reached out to Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes – with all declining to comment on the alleged royal rumble.

Fans and expert think differently about the palace's silence. Public reaction to the revealing details has been split.

On the one side, there is the view that the Duke's claims could damage to the monarchy and undermines the King at a time when he is trying to show how the institution is modernizing. While, several others have been left wondering if there will come a point when the palace will be compelled to respond.

Others, meanwhile, see the latest Sussex salvo as inappropriate and point out that all families have disagreements. Their feeling is that the brothers’ bad blood shouldn’t be put out there for the world to dissect and that ultimately Harry’s approach could backfire on him.

Several royal fans, experts and historians believe that the palace's silence over Harry's damaging claims won't help the royal family solve their immediate problem.