Sunday Jan 08 2023
Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tezaab' remake

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Tezaab originally starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles
Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer Tezaab is all set to get a remake with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead not Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Previously, reports came out that filmmaker Murad Khetani bought the rights for the film and roped Kartik and Shraddha as the leads. But now the reports are circulating claiming that Ranveer and Janhvi have been approached to do the film.

As per the sources “Initially the plan was to rope in Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. However, Murad Khetani and the team have now decided to approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project.”

“Kartik and Shraddha were the front runners for the film. However, due to certain reasons, the makers have now decided on approaching Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the same roles. Initially, the makers of the Tezaab remake had approached Ranveer first, and instead of Shraddha, they want Janhvi in the movie, added sources.”

Tezaab released in 1988 starring Anil and Madhuri. The film and its songs turned out to be a massive hit.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in film Bawal with Varun Dhawan, reports News18.

