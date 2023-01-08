 
Trevor Noah steps out in city with new girl after Dua Lipa dating rumours

Trevor Noah’s recent outing has been raising fans’ eyebrows as the comedian stepped out in Los Angeles with a new girl over the weekend.

The 38-year-old host, dressed up in a black outfit and white sneakers, was papped grabbing coffee with a dark-haired woman.

The mystery girl wore a cropped long-sleeved black shirt and paired it with loose-fitting olive green pants and white sneakers.

Trevor’s recent outing came almost three months after he sparked romance rumours linked with Dua Lipa after they got intimate during their date night.

An onlooker dished at the time: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant.”

“It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces.”

