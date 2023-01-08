BTS wins big with three awards at Golden Disc Awards 2023

BTS bags the title of the 'Album of the year' award at the Golden Disc Awards 2023 on Saturday.



The 37 awards ceremony took place on January 7 in Bangkok, Thailand where BTS won three categories including Album of the year award, Best Album, and TikTok Golden Disc Most Popular Artist.

K-pop group received the ‘Album of the year’ award for the sixth consecutive year, starting from 2017’s Love Yourself: Her.

J-Hope in his awards acceptance speech on the behalf of the group said, "ARMY! I am here to give a speech on behalf of the group. It's really not easy to speak for the whole group, so I have even more respect for our leader RM. I'll gratefully and humbly accept this award as something encouraging BTS's future."

The 28-year-ols singer continued, "Best moment is yet to come. In fact, we said this because we wanted to make the future with you all, and I once again am thankful for ARMYs who supported us for the past decade. Thank you so much."

"On a side note, all members of BTS except for Jin, who is currently in the military, gathered and shared drinks yesterday. It's been a while since we had such a gathering, and I couldn't have been happier. It was so good. I was so happy," he continued.