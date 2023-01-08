 
Jessica Chastain recalls renting 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards's house

Jessica Chastain recalled the time she rented out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards’ Bel Air house and didn’t even realise it.

The actress appeared on this week’s Watch What Happens Live where she talked about the incident with host Andy Cohen.

“I don't even think anyone knows, so I'm going to say this for the first time. I rented Kyle's house,” she revealed. “I swear that’s true… before Sutton rented it.

Sutton Stracke, who is Richard’s RHOBH costar, stayed at the luxurious home.

“And I didn't realise it. My husband had picked it out. I said, ‘How do I know this place?’ And at one point, we had an issue with the movie theatre room. [Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky] showed up,” recounted Chastain with a laugh.

Slowly, the Academy-winning actress began to realise all the details that she missed and said she got a sense of déjà vu when she saw the “black and white checkered tiled at the entrance.”

After WWHL shared the clip on Instagram, Kyle and Mauricio's daughter Alexia Umansky commented with the cry laughing and heart emojis, via People Magazine.

In addition to Alexia, 26, Richards and Umansky share daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 15. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Along with Farrah and Alexia, Mauricio leads the new Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, revealing the inner real estate workings of The Agency. He previously spoke to PEOPLE about the work-life dynamic that's depicted on the show.

