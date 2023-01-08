 
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Prince William had barely ‘four-word reply’ to Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Prince William reportedly had nothing more than four words to say when Meghan Markle announced news of her first pregnancy.

The revelation has been brought to light in Prince Harry own memoir Spare.

According to a report obtained by Hello! Magazine, Prince Willian said, “We must tell Kate” when he was informed about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Whereas King Charles is said to have been delighted at the news of becoming a grandfather for the fourth time in a row.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie in 2019, May, at Portland Hospital in London and decided to opt out of the hospital stair photo op.

They instead stood for an interview out side Windsor Castle after the birth. 

