 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla ‘determined’ to humiliate Kate Middleton: Insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly been getting the worst of Camilla’s anger as the Queen intends for Meghan Markle’s sister in-law to ‘know the proper place’.

These claims have been brought to light by an inside source that spoke to Radar Online.

According to their findings, “Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare. She intends to 'utterly humiliate' William's wife and 'knock that common-born bed-warmer down a few pegs.”

The source even went as far as to allege that Camilla has forced Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton to use the rear entrance when meeting the grandkids.

Camilla says 'it's fitting and proper' since the Middleton’s have “been putting on airs just like their daughter and need to be put in their place.”

Before singing off the inside source even admitted that Camilla intends for her own children to receive minor royal titles "as befits the offspring of Britain's queen.”

