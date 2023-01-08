Netflix ‘Ginny and Georgia’ cast details behind the scene shenanigans Netflix dropped a second season of show Ginny and Georgia on January 5, 2023.



The cast sat down to detail some of the popular scenes from the new season and what really went behind the camera.

Felix Mallard (who plays Marcus) and Sara Waisglass (who essays the role of his twin sister Maxine), revealed that they had to improvise half of a scene when Maxine got to care for her brother. Waiglass shared that it’s a nice instance since Marcus took care of her in Season 1 and now in Season 2, Max was there for him.

Antonia Gentry (who plays Ginny) recalled the scene where her character and Max finally have a fight so that they can move past the issues. Gentry shared that she kept laughing during the scene even though it was pretty serious.

Watch the video here:

The show follows the eponymous mother and daughter duo (Ginny being the daughter and Georgia being the mother) as they finally stop moving around and settle into life in a small town in Massachusetts. Single mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) tries to raise her two children Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Toracca), while also frantically running from her past. Ginny works through the complicated highs and lows of high school life while also trying not to end up like her mother.



SPOILER: The second season picks up with Ginny and Austin fleeing their house after they discover that their mother murdered her last husband.