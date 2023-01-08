 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Is winter vacation extended for Islamabad schools?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

In this file photo, students can be seen attending class while wearing face masks.— Reuters/File
In this file photo, students can be seen attending class while wearing face masks.— Reuters/File

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Sunday rejected a “fake news” claiming that winter vacation for Islamabad schools has been extended till January 15 due to extreme weather conditions.

A fake notification is circulating on social media that claims: “All educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now reopen on 16-01-2023.

The ministry, however, clarified that no such decision has been taken to extend winter holidays any further in the federal capital.

Sharing a copy of the fake letter on its official Twitter handle, the ministry wrote: “The attached circulating on social media is fake and needs to be given attention.”

The ministry urged the students to turn a deaf ear to the fake news.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the ministry announced that schools and colleges under its ambit will observe winter vacation from December 24-31.

However, in view of the harsh weather conditions, the authorities concerned extended the winter break till January 8.

All the educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of Education will reopen on January 9 (Monday).

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan doesn’t want 'anyone's support' in next general election

Imran Khan doesn’t want 'anyone's support' in next general election
IMF conditions to push inflation 40% high in Pakistan: Hammad Azhar

IMF conditions to push inflation 40% high in Pakistan: Hammad Azhar
Several leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari

Several leaders from Balochistan join PPP after meeting Asif Ali Zardari
Aleem, Awn Chaudhry dismiss reports of forming 'new party'

Aleem, Awn Chaudhry dismiss reports of forming 'new party'
PM Shehbaz leaves for Geneva to co-host climate conference

PM Shehbaz leaves for Geneva to co-host climate conference
ECP completes preparation for Karachi-Hyderabad LG polls: sources

ECP completes preparation for Karachi-Hyderabad LG polls: sources
Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding

Gen (retd) Bajwa attends Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid's daughter's wedding
Mirpurkhas man killed in stampede amid sale of subsidised flour

Mirpurkhas man killed in stampede amid sale of subsidised flour
CM Elahi flays PDM govt for playing havoc with national institutions

CM Elahi flays PDM govt for playing havoc with national institutions
PM Shehbaz urges Kuwait to participate in Geneva huddle

PM Shehbaz urges Kuwait to participate in Geneva huddle
PTI dissidents eye formation of 'new party'

PTI dissidents eye formation of 'new party'
Four terrorists gunned down in Peshawar IBO

Four terrorists gunned down in Peshawar IBO