Friday Dec 17 2021
Schools' winter vacations in Islamabad from January 3

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. — Reuters/File
  • Educational institutions to observe 6-day winter vacations.
  • The vacations will last from January 3-9, 2022.
  • Educational activities to resume from January 10.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training on Friday announced that schools and colleges under its ambit will observe winter vacations from January 3 to January 9, 2022.

The ministry, in a notification, said the decision was taken in line with the National Command and Operational Center's (NCOC) recommendations. The educational activities will resume from January 10.

Winter vacations in KP

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai earlier in the day announced that the winter vacations for educational institutions in plain areas will be observed from January 3, 2021, to January 12, 2022. 

According to a statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all educational institutions in hilly areas will observe winter break from December 24, 2021, to February 28, 2022. 

Winter vacations in Punjab

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022. 

The education minister, while announcing the schedule, also advised the masses to get vaccinated and follow government-mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs), as the new coronavirus variant Omicron has also emerged in Pakistan.

Winter vacations in Sindh

Last week, the government of Sindh had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province from December 20 till January 1, 2022.

NCOC's recommendation

Earlier in the day, the NCOC had finally decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country.

The date was finalised Friday during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.

