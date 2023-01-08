 
Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres for making Taylor Swift cry

Emily Ratajkowski has slammed Ellen DeGeneres over an old interview with Taylor Swift, which has resurfaced on the internet.

During the talk-show appearance, the famous TV host played a game with the Midnights singer, where she flashed pictures of famous men on the screen and asked if Swift had dated them.

In the clip, Swift was clearly upset as she begged Ellen to stop and begged her to allow her "the one shred of dignity that I have."

The now-viral clip was merged with another footage where Swift was seen recalling the experience without mentioning Ellen’s name.

The TikTok clip grabbed Ratajkowski’s attention, who responded to the old clip, writing, “This is so [expletive] up. She's literally begging her to stop.”

Ellen had a number of uncomfortable interviews on her show over the years with different stars including Dakota Johnson.

