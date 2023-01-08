Trevor Noah spent a casual afternoon grabbing coffee with Joe Jonas' ex Juliana Hertz

Trevor Noah had a coffee to go with Joe Jonas' ex girlfriend, and model Juliana Hertz.

On Sunday, January 8, Trevor Noah was snapped with Joe Jonas' ex girlfriend, Juliana Hertz in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the former Daily Show host sported a black shirt and matching pants, paired with white sneakers as he grabbed coffee with his female friend.

Trevor and Juliana were holding two white coffee cups as they took a stroll in tinseltown, each wearing sunglasses.

Juliana cut a stylish figure in a cropped long-sleeved black shirt, which she paired with loose-fitting, low-slung olive green pants.

She completed her outfit with a pair of bright green and white Nike sneakers amd a black leather tote bag.

Trevor's outing with Juliana comes after he was romantically linked with Dua Lipa in September.