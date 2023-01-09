 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry was paid by King to ‘stay in gilded cage at all times’

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about the royal deal he made with his father, King Charles, to ensure his financial security.

In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex Harry writes: “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal.”

Harry tells that he and William "agreed to serve the monarch" and stay "inside the gilded cage at all times" so that they could get monetary support.

He adds: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him."

The Duke reveals how the King had gone through a similar, terrifying situation in the past with his former wife, Princess Diana.

Harry notes his father did not want to go through similar circumstances with Meghan Markle.

