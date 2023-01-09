 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry says Lili 'obsession' with Archie reminds him of Prince William

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about his love for Prince William via an analogy from kids Archie and Lilibet. 

Speaking to Tom Bradby in a recent interview, Harry explained how Archie and Lili are like William and himself.

"The gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili.

"And to see Lili obsessed with Archie and Archie like 'no no, Lili, I need my space, I need my space', now I get it.

"I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling."

He added: "In the moment, at the time, I didn't really grasp that and really realise it."

Harry then admitted that he has "always loved" his brother, William.

