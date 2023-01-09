Netflix 'You' new poster shows Joe Goldberg hiding among new people

Netflix series You season 4 and the new poster showcases Joe Goldberg among new people as professor Moore.

In the previous three seasons of the You, the morally questionable titular character Joe played by Pen Badgley was seen transitioning from an obsessed lover to a casual murderer.

While having season 4 just around the corner, a new poster has been unveiled.

The newly shared poster showcases Joe in his latest persona as university lecturer Professor Moore.

This new identity is something of a common trend for Joe as he is known to adopt a new one after every failed romance and suspicious killing.

Surrounded by several unknown faces, Joe can be seen standing in a tan suit and tie while having a book open in his hands.

The tagline for the poster comically suggests "he's starting a new chapter." On the contrary, Joe's actions have proven that he's unable to turn over a new page, instead, he keeps following the same path every time with a new justification.