 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'You' new poster shows Joe Goldberg hiding among new people

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Netflix You new poster shows Joe Goldberg hiding among new people
Netflix 'You' new poster shows Joe Goldberg hiding among new people

Netflix series You season 4 and the new poster showcases Joe Goldberg among new people as professor Moore.

In the previous three seasons of the You, the morally questionable titular character Joe played by Pen Badgley was seen transitioning from an obsessed lover to a casual murderer.

While having season 4 just around the corner, a new poster has been unveiled.

The newly shared poster showcases Joe in his latest persona as university lecturer Professor Moore.

Netflix You new poster shows Joe Goldberg hiding among new people

This new identity is something of a common trend for Joe as he is known to adopt a new one after every failed romance and suspicious killing.

Surrounded by several unknown faces, Joe can be seen standing in a tan suit and tie while having a book open in his hands.

The tagline for the poster comically suggests "he's starting a new chapter." On the contrary, Joe's actions have proven that he's unable to turn over a new page, instead, he keeps following the same path every time with a new justification.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’

Meghan Markle friend heaps praises on Prince Harry for interviews: ‘Confident’
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous’ wife Nicola Peltz for ‘changing his life’
Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations

Kate Middleton celebrates 41st birthday amid Prince Harry’s allegations
Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’

Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: ‘How embarrassing’
Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’

Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’
Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee

Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee
Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’

Blue Ivy receives love from Tina Knowles: ‘I could not be more blessed’
Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: ‘Wouldn’t do this business’

Dwayne Johnson breaks down why he left pro wrestling: ‘Wouldn’t do this business’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Fans debate over Gomez’s casting amid show’s renewal

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Fans debate over Gomez’s casting amid show’s renewal
Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family

Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry after Duke defends royal family