Jessie J details agony of the first trimester: ‘I’m so sick’

Jessi J weighs in on the ‘agony’ she feels in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Her sneak peek included a candid video that showcased some of her biggest troubles.

The videos feature collections of emotional breakdowns, morning sickness, tiredness, and even her growing belly.

There was also a caption that summed it all up and reads, “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF”.

Check it out Below: