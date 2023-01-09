 
Alec Baldwin bashed for setting bad example for kids: 'How embarrassing'

Alec Baldwin was dubbed “desperate” and “shallow” by fans after he begged them to follow his wife Hilaria Baldwin on Instagram as a birthday wish from him.

The It's Complicated star expressed gratitude to his followers for helping his wife gain 1 million followers on her birthday.

However, the actor landed in trouble over his thankyou note as people accused him of setting a “bad example” for his kids while bashing him over his “cringe” request.

“How embarrassing,” one user commented on his post while another added, “No disrespect but could you please explain why this was so important?”

“SAD THAT THIS IS CONSIDERED AN ‘ACCOMPLISHMENT,’” one disappointed fan wrote as another said, “A bad example to have your beautiful children aspire to.”

“I mean, there are people hungry and living on the streets in arctic temperatures but ok. Good job on your wife’s million followers ffs,” one comment read.

“This request is so cringe,” one wrote.

Baldwin has been criticized ever since he first shared a selfie video of himself urging fans to follow his wife as people deemed his request “super shallow.”

“Alec use your social collateral wisely. This is not the best way to leverage it and it says a lot about what matters to her," one user commented on the clip.

