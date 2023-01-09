 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Kate Middleton will focus on her duties without any scandal or distractions, predicts psychic

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kate Middleton will focus on her duties without any scandal or distractions, predicts psychic

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will focus on her royal duties without any scandal or distractions when she becomes Queen Consort, a celebrity psychic and astrologer has predicted.

Inbaal Honigman predicted about the future of Kate Middleton on her 41st birthday.

Inbaal explained to Express UK the advantages Kate Middleton will have as a Capricorn when she becomes Queen Consort.

"Capricorns are serious and steadfast. They go to great lengths to complete any job and don't lose their focus,” she said and added “As a Queen in waiting, Kate will focus on her duties without any scandal or distractions, which comes very easily to a Capricorn, as they enjoy routine.”

The psychic continued: “Raising her children and having a stable family life is a joy for this star sign.”

Kate Middleton is celebrating her 41st birthday today amid Prince Harry’s allegations.

