Fans blast Kourtney Kardashian old 'toxic' comments about Kim Kardashian

Fans called out Kourtney Kardashian for making toxic comments about her sister Kim Kardashian's weight in a resurfaced video.

According to Shefinds, the remarks made in season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashian show in 2018.

In the video, Kim came to her sisters, Khloe, and Kourtney, who was in the kitchen. Kim sported tight-fitted grey workout pants and a matching long sleeve crop top when Kourtney told her, “Kim, you are so skinny you look like a bobblehead!”

“What?!” As Khloe chimes in, Kim says, “Oh, I LOVE when I look like a bobblehead. That’s the best compliment.”

“No, you’re so skinny!” Kourtney repeats, and Kim exclaims, “Thank you!”

The old clip went viral after being posted to a popular Kardashian Reddit page, where fans blasted Kourtney for the “disturbing” comments.

“Ugh, I hate how they still use calling each other skinny as a compliment,” one wrote.

Another commenter wrote: “Especially being SKINNY is the ULTIMATE compliment/goal for their lives.”

A third person commented, “I would rather hear what a good heart I have any day over this. The K’s are in such denial about how much they contrive to woman’s insecurities and dysfunction over [their] looks.”

While a fourth said, “Kim genuinely loved Kourtney at that moment lol. They are all so bizarre.” 

