 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's popularity collapses more than a decade even after all his stunts

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Meghan Markle's Prince Harry's popularity has dramatically collapsed in a little more than a decade, according to fresh polls.

The Duke of Sussex's all attempts and stunts to make royal family a villainous characters also seem to face waterloo as King Charles and Prince William are not responding to any of the couple's claim and following the strategy of not interrupting the enemies who are making mistakes.

This drop in the prince's popularity was recorded after Lilibet and Archie's parents released for Netflix a six-part documentary focused on their relationship and struggles in December. 

The new popularity report comes just hours before the official release of the Duke's first-ever memoir Spare, expected to include blistering claims and criticism of Firm members. 

For the first time since YouGov began tracking the Duke of Sussex, Harry's net favourability among 2019 Labour voters has fallen into negative territory to -7, the organisation said. 

Among younger adults, Harry's net favourability now stands at 0, with equal proportions of this age group holding a positive or negative view of him, at 41 percent.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’
Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’

Rihanna gears up for Super Bowl show, music director lauds her ‘creativity’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shows off new haircut while hanging with sister Zahara
BTS’ Jin shares video message for fans before enlistment

BTS’ Jin shares video message for fans before enlistment
Meghan Markle to ‘attack late Queen, Charles’ in rumoured memoir?

Meghan Markle to ‘attack late Queen, Charles’ in rumoured memoir?
Laura Dern talks about her secret cameo in 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Laura Dern talks about her secret cameo in 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Lizzo shares her take on ‘cancel culture’: ‘trendy, misused and misdirected'

Lizzo shares her take on ‘cancel culture’: ‘trendy, misused and misdirected'
Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez to follow new rules in Saudi Arabia
King Charles breaks silence on social media amid Prince Harry’s claims

King Charles breaks silence on social media amid Prince Harry’s claims
Laura Dern recalls being recognised as ‘the girl in the Taylor Swift video’

Laura Dern recalls being recognised as ‘the girl in the Taylor Swift video’
Fans blast Kourtney Kardashian old 'toxic' comments about Kim Kardashian

Fans blast Kourtney Kardashian old 'toxic' comments about Kim Kardashian
Anderson Cooper reveals demand made by Royals ahead of Prince Harry tell-all

Anderson Cooper reveals demand made by Royals ahead of Prince Harry tell-all