Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Piers Morgan praises Ed Sheeran, apologises to the singer over abusive tweet

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Piers Morgan has apologised to Ed Sheeran after his “hacked” Twitter account posted abusive messages about the singer.

The former Good Morning Britain’s host, 57, had locked out his twitter profile at the end of December following a series of attacks by the hackers.

Morgan’s account shared abusive posts about Sheeran and other public figures to his 8.3 million followers.

Following his return on the social platform on Sunday, the TV talk show host addressed the “abusive nonsense” in a tweet sent on Monday morning (January 9).

Morgan tweeted, “By the way, apologies for all the abusive nonsense posted on my feed after I was hacked (yes, yes, do your own jokes) on Boxing Day.”

Alongside the picture of the Shape of You singer, the host continued, “And in particular to @edsheeran who I think is a very gifted singer-songwriter with a fine head of hair, not a ‘ginger [expletive]’”

According to reports, Morgan’s account had originally shared posts on Boxing Day, which contained false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late Queen.

The apology comes as the presenter made his return to Twitter after the hacking. Morgan last posted on December 26 before returning to the platform on Sunday night. 

