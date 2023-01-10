 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Pathaan also features Dimple Kapadia in a vital role
Yash Raj Films have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan.

The film's trailer is filled with action sequences, bloodshed, glamour, and physique. The trailer does predict that Pathaan is going to be amongst the hit Bollywood films.

Khan will be playing the role of RAW agent in the film. Meanwhile, Abraham will be playing an antagonist against Khan.

Take a look at the trailer: 

Yesterday, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor officially announced the trailer release date while sharing another look of him from the action-packed project. He wrote: “"The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. The impatient fans of Pathaan created their own version of the trailer in anticipation, reports IndiaToday.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia playing a key role in the film. 

