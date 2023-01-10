 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Nicolas Winding Refn has opened up about the making of his Netflix recently released project Copenhagen Cowboy.

In his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Refn revealed that "Well, we got stuck here [Denmark] because of the pandemic. I was working on another thing to shoot in L.A and then the whole world shut down. And you know, what better place to be but in Denmark?"

Refn also said, "We went to the countryside, to my mother’s house, like a good boy. And I just came up with this idea [for Copenhagen Cowboy].I hadn’t worked in Denmark for a long time, 17-18 years. When I had to put the crew together, I was like, who’s still around? But a lot of the people I’d worked with in the past, on my Danish films, were still working.”

"For Copenhagen Cowboy, I thought it would be fun to create a modern, female superhero. And, because many people believe I’m like the reincarnation of Hans Christian Andersen, there are certain parallels in our lives, and I wanted to add a fairy tale element to it”, Refn continued.

Spoke about his working experience with Netflix, Danish filmmaker said that "It was a very fluid discussion. It’s all about trust. We had the same goal: to make a great, exciting entertainment experience. The committee process doesn’t work very well for creativity in my opinion."

Copenhagen Cowboy was released on Netflix on January 2, 2023.

