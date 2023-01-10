Suleman conveys PM’s message to Tareen as Punjab politics flares up

Suleman Shehbaz (left) and Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

Suleman Shehbaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son, met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



Suleman conveyed PM Shehbaz's "message" to Tareen, they added.

The meeting, which was held at Tareen's house in Lahore and attended by Adviser to Prime Minister Awn Chaudry, as the political temperature of Punjab has increased on the issue of a vote of confidence which CM Parvez Elahi refused to take under the directions of Governor Baligh-Ur-Rehman by terming it "illegal".

In the meeting, the current political situation of the country was discussed and both consulted on future political conduct, the sources also said.

New party in the offing

Former PTI leaders Awn Chaudry and Abdul Aleem Khan have dismissed reports of forming a new political party, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The reports of ex-PTI leaders — who defected from the party — preparing to form a new political party and holding negotiations had been circulating since Saturday.

The sources said that some eminent politicians from central and south Punjab including Aleem were said to be joining the new party.

However, Chaudry clarified that former PTI stalwart Tareen, Aleem or Chaudry Sarwar are "not forming a new political party".

"Currently, we are part of the government and are standing with it. Tareen group is an ally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and will remain an ally," Chaudry said.

He said that the group is not forming a separate political party.

Meanwhile, senior politician Aleem denied joining a political party or forming a new one, saying: "There is no truth in the reports of my inclusion in a new political party."

"I am neither a part of any political party nor have any intentions to become one," Aleem said adding that he has good ties with former PTI leaders Chaudry Sarwar and Jahangir Tareen but has no intentions of becoming active in politics.

He said that he is solely focused on welfare work currently and heading a foundation for well being of people.