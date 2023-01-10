Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Face/Off sequel

Nicolas Cage has recently spoken out about the possibility of a Face/Off sequel.



“I would love to get back into the Face/Off ring,” said Cage in a latest interview with E! News.

For the unversed, the first Face/Off movie was a sci-fi which featured John Travolta as FBI agent, who swapped face with his opponent, terrorist Castor Troy (played by Cage) to destroy him.

Reflecting on the plot for the follow-up movie, Cage mentioned, “I think Face/Off is so unique and there's a lot to mention there that could be explored, especially dealing with the offspring of the characters.”

“It would be almost like three-dimensional chess, three different layers, with the kids and the parents and everybody trying to like face-off,” explained the National Treasure alum.

Talking about his equation with Travolta, Cage pointed out, “John and I always saw as a kindred spirit of sorts, and so much fun to work with and real positive energy.”

“I don't know if I would look at it as it like master class as much as like just really fun,” added Cage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cage is seen in action movie The Old Way, released on January 6.

He will next be seen in upcoming horror-comedy Renfield, which is slated to release on April 14.