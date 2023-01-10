Victoria Beckham feels ‘so hurt’ after losing contact with Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham is not happy as her bond with son Brooklyn Beckham has weakened as a result of her rift with Nicola Peltz.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the fashion designer is “frustrated” after she could not mend her bond with the Transformers actor despite reaching out to her multiple times.

“Family and friends are worried this is all going to devastate Vic – she’s already tearful and feeling really hurt by it. She really feels as though their family unit is being broken apart,” the source said.

The outlet revealed that not Brooklyn’s parents but his siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, also miss their brother especially after he did not celebrate Christmas with them.

“The kids constantly talk about how much they miss Brooklyn,” the insider added. “They’re always asking Vic where he is and when he’s coming to visit.”

“Nicola makes most of the decisions now on where Brooklyn spends his time, and he just follows her around like a puppy,” the insider revealed.

“It seems that Nicola has now encouraged Brooklyn to have a Beckham family ban when it comes to Instagram – which is why they’ve only been posting about themselves and their new gang of cool friends.”

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola Peltz’ wedding to Brooklyn Beckham when she reportedly refused to wear Victoria Beckham’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the bride storm out of her own reception.