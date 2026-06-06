Tommy Fury makes difficult decision days after welcoming second child

The boxer landed in Manchester via private jet on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Molly, also gave birth to their second child

Work commitment have forced Tommy Fury to leave Molly-Mae Hague and their newborn baby at home as he returns to the boxing ring.

The boxer, 27, landed in Manchester via private jet on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Molly, also, 27, gave birth to their second child.

Tommy is set to face former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

A source told The Sun: 'He flew back up to Manchester yesterday.

'He’s absolutely devastated but his fight is less than two weeks away so he knows he has to do it. He needs to focus on his training.

'Molly is upset too but she’s surrounded by family so she’s good and she understands why he has to do it.'

The couple are expected to reunite at their family home in Cheshire soon.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 27, became parents once again following the birth of their second child on Wednesday.

Announcing the new addition to the family on social media said, Molly wrote: 'and then there were 4.'