Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller revel in Knicks’ Game 2 victory

Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller explode with joy after their favourite team’s victory during the NBA finale.

On Friday night, June 5, the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The win at the Frost Bank Center gives the Knicks a 2-0 series lead as they head back home to New York.

As the Knicks edge out the latest game, fans light up the arena and several videos, circulating on social media, captured the excitement.

Among others two most prominent celebrity fans were just as hyped up in a moment of pure exultation.

One short clip shows the pumped up Dune star hugging one person in the bowels of the arena before moving towards the Tropic Thunder actor for a powerful embrace.

The two celebrated the victory wildly as Stiller, 60, was also smiling ear to ear as he reveled in the Knicks taking a commanding lead.

Notably, this win marks 13 straight postseason victories for the Knicks.

They are now only the third team in NBA history to win the first two games of the Finals on the road.

Upcoming NBA Finals Schedule:

The series shifts to Madison Square Garden for the next two matchups.

Game 3: Monday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

*If necessary