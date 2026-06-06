Lizzo dishes out on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show: ‘Crazy'

Lizzo has revealed that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami was far more eventful than anyone had planned, thanks to an unexpected downpour that turned the runway into a hazard zone.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Page Six Radio hosts Evan Real, Danny Murphy and Ian Mohr, the singer described the chaos that unfolded at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week.

"It was so crazy because it was raining out of nowhere and the runways were slippery as f--k," she said. "People were slipping and eating s--t all night."

Despite the conditions, Lizzo, 38, was full of praise for how everyone handled themselves.

"I didn't slip," she noted, before adding that the whole experience was "so intense" but that "everyone was such a good sport" and "kept pushing through."

The Grammy winner headlined the show alongside influencer Alix Earle, 25, and the meeting clearly left an impression.

When asked if she had encountered anyone for the first time at the event, Lizzo didn't hesitate.

"She's, like, stunning," she said of Earle. "Like, I actually couldn't believe what I was looking at. I was like, 'Damn bitch, I get it!'"

The runway also featured a strong lineup of familiar faces, including Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actress Tiffany Haddish, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Baywatch star Brooks Nader, among others.

Rain, slippery surfaces and all, it sounds like quite a night.