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Steven Spielberg makes surprise appearance at 'Spielberg Trivia'

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker takes over as quizmaster at a London pub fan event
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Steven Spielberg makes surprise appearance at &apos;Spielberg Trivia&apos;
Steven Spielberg makes surprise appearance at ‘Spielberg Trivia’

Steven Spielberg sent his fans into a frenzy with an unexpected appearance at a fan event.

On Friday night, June 5, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker surprised a bunch of his lucky fans in a London pub.

Some of his supporters gathered at the place to enjoy a "Spielberg Trivia" night. However, things took an interesting turn when the announcer said “we have some guests.”

Steven, 79, entered the room with a drink in his hand, followed by his Disclosure Day star Colman Domingo.

The fan erupted into cheers and claps welcoming the celebrities. A clip surfacing on social media also shows the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial maker taking over the event as a quizmaster.

One admirer wrote on X, “I probably would have cried and lost control of my arms.”

“Having him as a quizmaster would be the ultimate best case scenario you could possibly wish on a dream,” they added.

Another raved, “Insanely cool,” followed by a third supporter, “Didn't have to be there, but for the love of fun.”

Steven’s exciting appearance at the fan event came nearly a week before the premiere of his new film.

Science-fiction thriller Disclosure Day is set to hit theaters on June 12.

Domingo stars in the film alongside Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson.

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