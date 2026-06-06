Steven Spielberg makes surprise appearance at ‘Spielberg Trivia’

Published June 06, 2026
Steven Spielberg sent his fans into a frenzy with an unexpected appearance at a fan event.
On Friday night, June 5, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker surprised a bunch of his lucky fans in a London pub.
Some of his supporters gathered at the place to enjoy a "Spielberg Trivia" night. However, things took an interesting turn when the announcer said “we have some guests.”
Steven, 79, entered the room with a drink in his hand, followed by his Disclosure Day star Colman Domingo.
The fan erupted into cheers and claps welcoming the celebrities. A clip surfacing on social media also shows the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial maker taking over the event as a quizmaster.
One admirer wrote on X, “I probably would have cried and lost control of my arms.”
“Having him as a quizmaster would be the ultimate best case scenario you could possibly wish on a dream,” they added.
Another raved, “Insanely cool,” followed by a third supporter, “Didn't have to be there, but for the love of fun.”
Steven’s exciting appearance at the fan event came nearly a week before the premiere of his new film.
Science-fiction thriller Disclosure Day is set to hit theaters on June 12.
Domingo stars in the film alongside Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson.