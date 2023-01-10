 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Kim Kardashian's former PR strategist spills beans about 2012 flour bomb

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Kim Kardashian’s former PR strategist spills beans about 2012 flour bomb
Kim Kardashian’s former PR strategist spills beans about 2012 flour bomb

Kim Kardashian’s former PR strategist Sheeraz Hasan has recently shared shocking revelations about flour incident on a red carpet in 2012.

Speaking to Channel 4 documentary The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty, the ex-publicist confirmed that Kim knew about the “flour attack” the entire time and it went down to publicise the SKIMS founder’s perfume.

Sheeraz, who was the Kim’s publicist at the time, said, “OK, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it.”

“Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” he remarked.

Sheeraz disclosed, “One of the first things Kim said to me when we met was, 'Sheeraz, I want to be one of the most famous people in the world’.

“If you're in the business of fame, you need to be a narcissist. You need some serious self-belief and that's what her X-factor was,” commented Sheeraz.

Explaining about the stunt, Sheeraz stated, “Back then there was no way of promoting or expanding yourself in a social media way, but we had paparazzi, we had breaking news, we were leveraging other celebrities.”

“But more importantly, Kim Kardashian listened. She had a plan, she focused and she wouldn’t hear the word no,” he added.

