 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink will headline this April's Coachella, the California desert festival that kicks off the summer concert circuit, organizers announced Tuesday.

It's set to be a history-making weekend, with Bad Bunny -- the world's most-streamed artist -- as the first Spanish-language and first Latin American artist to headline.

And K-pop group Blackpink of South Korea is the first Asian act to receive a top billing at the festival.

Both acts debuted at Coachella in 2019 to great fanfare, teeing up an eventual headlining slot.

Ocean was originally booked as a headliner for the 2020 edition, which organizers postponed and eventually scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coachella returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

The reclusive R&B singer Ocean, who hasn't released an album since 2016's "Blonde," is anticipated to debut new work at this year's festival.

Also slated to play sets are Spanish phenomenon Rosalia, Iceland's Bjork and Nigeria's Burna Boy.

English virtual band Gorillaz will also perform, as will New Wave pioneers Blondie and the American indie rock supergroup boygenius, which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

France's Christine and the Queens, who has been performing under the name Redcar, will also return for the mammoth event, after wowing audiences there in 2019.

Domi and JD Beck, the rising jazz duo comprised of a French keyboardist and American drummer, will also take the stage, months after they're slated to compete for a prestigious Best New Artist Grammy in early February.

Coachella will take place over two three-day weekends, from April 14-16 and 21-23.

Organizers of Bonnaroo, a June festival in rural Tennessee, also announced their lineup Tuesday, with headliners including Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters...AFP


More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate to remain in jail as he loses appeal for release in sex trafficking case

Andrew Tate to remain in jail as he loses appeal for release in sex trafficking case

Majid Jahangir of Fifty-Fifty fame passes away in Lahore

Majid Jahangir of Fifty-Fifty fame passes away in Lahore

King Charles' uncle, former king of Greece Constantine II, dies at 82

King Charles' uncle, former king of Greece Constantine II, dies at 82

Victoria Silvstedt shows off her hourglass curves in pink revealing outfit

Victoria Silvstedt shows off her hourglass curves in pink revealing outfit
King Charles, William ‘don’t recognise’ Prince Harry’s version of events

King Charles, William ‘don’t recognise’ Prince Harry’s version of events
Oscar-nominated screenwriter Quinn K. Redeker dies at 86

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Quinn K. Redeker dies at 86
'Romeo and Juliet' director son hits out sexual abuse lawsuit

'Romeo and Juliet' director son hits out sexual abuse lawsuit
Anna Kendrick shares why she blames herself for not leaving abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick shares why she blames herself for not leaving abusive relationship
Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor

Hugh Jackman shares his most embarrassing moment as an actor
Prince Harry shares intimate details of steamy London reunion with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry shares intimate details of steamy London reunion with Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt felt starstruck by John Cusack

Brad Pitt felt starstruck by John Cusack
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share tendency to lead with hearts over heads, expert

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share tendency to lead with hearts over heads, expert