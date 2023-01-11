 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thought Camilla would be 'less dangerous' if King Charles married her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about his thoughts as Queen Consort Camilla walked down the aisle for King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex talks about how he believed that his stepmother would be less of a problem if she is happy with his father. Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005.

“When the wedding did finally take place — without Granny, who chose not to attend — it was almost cathartic for everyone, even me,” Harry writes. “Standing near the altar I mostly kept my head bowed, eyes on the floor, just as I had during Mummy’s funeral, but I did sneak several long peeks at the groom and the bride and each time I thought: Good for you. Though, also: Goodbye.”

Harry then added that he wanted the newlyweds to be “happy."

“Maybe she’d [Camilla] be less dangerous if she was happy?” Harry wrote.

