Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time

Prince Harry's book 'Spare" has become Britain's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time, said journalist Omid Scobie citing publishers.

"It's, so far, recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies across all formats," he said.



Scobie said the information about the book was shared with him by a spokesperson for Trans World Books, a UK division of Penguin Random House.



The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography said, "Finding Freedom was the fastest-selling royal book in two decades. Grateful to have experienced that and thank you again to everyone who read it."

Prince Harry has levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book which officially released on Tuesday but leaked online a few days ago.

The book came days after Harry and Meghan broke their silence in their Netflix documentary.