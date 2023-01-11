 
Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants baby number three just months after she welcomed her son via surrogacy with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star suffered heartbreak after she discovered last year that the NBA player has cheated on her by fathering a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Despite breakup, the exes welcomed their baby boy four years after the birth of their daughter True. And now it seems like Khloe does not want to stop.

"It's definitely a probability she will have more kids," a source told The U.S. Sun. "She wants more than two. I can see her having three or four."

The insider want to share that Khloe is inspired by her sisters as Kim Kardashian is mother to four children, while Kourtney Kardashian has three and Kylie Jenner has two.

"All of the Kardashians want a big immediate family,” the insider said. "It has been all of their dreams to have a family they can share with each other."

This comes amid reports that the Good American co-founder's friends fear she will reconcile with Tristan after her recent visit to the NBA player following his mother’s sudden death.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” a pal of Khloe told the outlet.

