Madonna enjoys horse-riding 15 years after breaking her bones in nasty fall

Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Madonna is seemingly way past that the nasty fall from a horse as the Queen of Pop recently gave fans a glimpse of her back on the saddle again.

The Material Girl hit-maker tumbled down a horse 15 years ago in London and the accident left her with several broken bones.

However, the singer is now back to her beloved hobby as she recently gave fans a glimpse of her enjoying the ride with her friends and family.

She posted a video on Instagram that appears to have been filmed in Kenya, which is in East Africa. The clip also featured sounds from Hold Tight - a single from the Rebel Heart (2015) album.

“Hold tight, as long as you're by my side - Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright,” she can be heard singing in the video.

“Only love, only love tonight - Like stars, we're burning so bright - Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright,” she continued singing in the video.

