King Charles, royal family will invite Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to coronation despite claims

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will receive an invitation to King Charles coronation despite his recent claims in his book Spare and TV interviews.



The Daily Star quoted a royal source as saying: “The family will extend the invitation but it would be very hard for Harry and Meghan to be there given everything that has been said in the interviews and the book.

The report cited the source telling The Independent: "The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there."

Prince Harry and Meghan have not yet reacted to the report.

Charles is due to be crowned on May 6, but "I can´t really see how" a family reconciliation is possible, Pauline Maclaran, a professor at London´s Royal Holloway University and author of a book on the monarchy, said, the AFP reported.

However, Prince Harry has admitted he had not spoken to his brother Prince William and father King Charles "for quite a while", and ruled out returning to work for the royal family.

He similarly declined to say whether he would attend his father’s coronation.