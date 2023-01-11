'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial

Ben Affleck shocked costumers as he served them with treats at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston on Tuesday.

The Argo star was spotted taking orders at the drive-through window while his better-half Jennifer Lopez pulled up in her car to order her own takeaway.

The loved-up couple was shooting for a commercial for the multinational food chain which marked their second on-screen project since their 2003 movie Gigli.

Affleck looked cool in the official Dunkin' Donuts cap and T-shirt while Lopez exuded glamour in a white coat paired with matching turtleneck top and sweatpants.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

"Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see," an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight.

Another insider said: "Ben is excited about it and has been very into the campaign and commercial. Ben is really funny and charismatic. He has been making everyone laugh on set."

Why is Ben Affleck still so hot?” one fan commented on a snap of the star dropped on NBC10 Boston while one quipped, “Being married to Jlo will leave a man having to carry a few jobs.”

“Bennifer with dunkin! the best part of today,” one comment read while another die hard Affleck fan wrote, “BAT MAN WAS SERVING DONUTS!!!”

Affleck is a big Dunkin' Donuts fans as he has been captured numerous times getting a treat from the outlet whenever he steps out.