Wednesday Jan 11 2023
King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

King Charles is reportedly planning to win back his son Prince Harry with an alleged divorce settlement offer to Meghan Markle.

Globe newspaper, per IBT, cited insider claiming that King Charles believes that a divorce settlement is the only way he can bring the Duke of Sussex back to the Firm.

The monarch is ready to offer $50 million to Meghan for the divorce settlement.

The high-level courtier claimed that King Charles believes the amount will appeal to Meghan because the former Suits actress is greedy and ‘it will set her up for life.’

Besides this heavy buyout, the King also offers to Meghan a generous child support for Archie and Lilibet, ownership of Frogmore cottage and a mansion in America.

The report further claims Meghan will also be allowed to keep her Duchess title.

King Charles has already hired top-level divorce lawyers both in Britain and Meghan’s home country US, the source added.

However, the insider shared doubt over success of the monarch’s plan as Harry told in an interview recently that he is happy in his life with Meghan Markle and their children.

