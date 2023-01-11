 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Reuters

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry watches 'The Crown'.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, has told how he has seen some of the older series and the "more recent stuff" on the controversial Netflix series, a fictional dramatisation about Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth that is inspired by real events.

Asked if he has watched the show, Harry said: "Yes, I have watched 'The Crown'.

"The older stuff and the more recent stuff."

Quizzed on whether he did any "fact-checking" while watching 'The Crown' in a new interview with 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he added: "Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it’s so important that history has it right."

Harry then pointed to a copy of his new memoir 'Spare', which he was appearing on the show to promote.

'The Crown' has come under criticism from several figures, including former British Prime Minister Sir John Major, who branded elements of the series a "barrel-load of nonsense".

Dame Judi Dench also called for a "fiction" warning to be put on episodes after branding it an "inaccurate and hurtful account of history", and Netflix have since agreed to put a disclaimer on the home page alerting viewers it is fictional, but not including it at the start of every episode.

But Elizabeth Debicki - who plays Harry's late mother Princess Diana in series five - recently insisted the show is "clearly fictional".

She said: "I understand what the show is, and what it’s trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it.

"I think this is a period of time that’s been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with.

"I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched ‘The Crown’ and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true."

More From Entertainment:

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023
Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'
King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells

King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells
Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz

Prince Harry insists he never dated Cameron Diaz
Golden Globe: Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson gives shoutout to Brad Pitt

Golden Globe: Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson gives shoutout to Brad Pitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks up about Ukrainian freedom during 2023 Golden Globes

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks up about Ukrainian freedom during 2023 Golden Globes
Kanye West still missing, ex-manager wants more time to find rapper

Kanye West still missing, ex-manager wants more time to find rapper