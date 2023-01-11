Hilary Swank reveals she hid her pregnancy while filming for 'Alaska Daily'

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Hilary Swank revealed in a recent interview that she hid her pregnancy while she was filming her show Alaska Daily. Hilary also shared how she hid her pregnancy on sets, as reported by Fox News.

Hilary revealed that she hid her pregnancy from the show's cast and crew members while working on it. She shared that she had to tell everyone that she is a bad runner to get a stunt double to help her in the scenes that required running.

Hilary said, "To do one to two minutes on screen, takes two hours. They want it from this angle, this angle…. You'll be running for two hours. I was like, 'Oh my God. I'm pregnant. I can't tell anybody.'"

She further added, "They were like, all of them, like, 'Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?' And I was like, 'Yeah, real bad.' I ran and these four men all looked at each other and went, 'Yeah, you need a stunt double.'"

Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy in October 2022.

